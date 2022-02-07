DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 15,204 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.