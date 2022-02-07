Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.16. Archrock shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 4,303 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Archrock by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Archrock by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

