MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.71. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

