Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $43.52 on Monday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.