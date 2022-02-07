Loews (NYSE:L) Shares Gap Down to $61.27

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.27, but opened at $59.00. Loews shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 2,031 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

