Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 117,733 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

