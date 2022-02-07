Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 2,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,429,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.