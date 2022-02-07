Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 2,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,429,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

