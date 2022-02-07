Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82. 21,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,364,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
The company has a market cap of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
