Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82. 21,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,364,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The company has a market cap of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

