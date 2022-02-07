Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,831 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

