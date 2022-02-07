Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 311,911 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.46.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

