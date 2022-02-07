Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $605.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.11.

REGN stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $613.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,368. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.73 and a 200 day moving average of $621.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

