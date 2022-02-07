Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $605.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.11.
REGN stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $613.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,368. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.73 and a 200 day moving average of $621.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
