Sunriver Management LLC Raises Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up approximately 6.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

BOX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,434. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

