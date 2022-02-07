21,818 Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Acquired by Second Curve Capital LLC

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. First Western Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 0.27% of First Western Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

MYFW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $545,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $105,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,789 shares of company stock valued at $773,240. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

