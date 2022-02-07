Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $29.32 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.07.

Shares of CMG traded up $13.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,497.00. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,033. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,757.60.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

