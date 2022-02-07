Second Curve Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Second Curve Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp makes up 5.3% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.66. 522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

