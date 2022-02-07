Sunriver Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,469 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,008,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,290,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,312,000 after purchasing an additional 278,334 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,512. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

