Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Tops $38.72 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $163,351.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $34.45 or 0.00079541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

