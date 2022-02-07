Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $14.55 Million in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Bark & Co stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,513. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

