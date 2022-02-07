Viacoin Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00304514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

