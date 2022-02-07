203,647 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 203,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.