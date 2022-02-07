203,647 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 203,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.
Shutterstock Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).
Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.