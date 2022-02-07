Theleme Partners LLP Has $155.59 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 4.4% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $155,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.59. 216,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,022,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

