Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 46,342 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,342 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.65% of AFC Gamma worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 332,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

AFCG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.31. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,038. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

