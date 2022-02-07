Axa S.A. Buys 492,818 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,818 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $131,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.48. 96,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,604. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

