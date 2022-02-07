Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $323.73. 9,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.44 and its 200 day moving average is $368.01. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of -151.37, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.