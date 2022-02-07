Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $236.22, but opened at $248.03. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $244.25, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.