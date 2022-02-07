Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

