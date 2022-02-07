-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATER shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $6,329,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,427. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

