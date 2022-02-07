Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,338 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $192,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 117.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.88.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.