Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,338 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $192,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 117.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.88.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average of $446.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.