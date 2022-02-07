CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $112.95 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

