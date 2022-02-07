Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWE stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,833. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.63 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Berner III bought 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

