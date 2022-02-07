Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $71.77 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,667 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Rent-A-Center worth $71,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,138. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

