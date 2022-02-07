Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,305. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

