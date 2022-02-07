Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $50.98 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,199 shares during the quarter. Colfax makes up 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.97. 2,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,162. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.