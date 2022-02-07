Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 366,426 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,426 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 4.97% of AMMO worth $34,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 29.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 371.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

POWW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.