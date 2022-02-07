Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 38.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,960 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 115.6% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 161,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 32.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $271.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

