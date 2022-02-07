iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.99

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.99 and last traded at C$83.57, with a volume of 9797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.72. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

