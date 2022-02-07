Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.11

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Maximus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

