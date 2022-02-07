Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.98. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 10,982 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.