Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.39. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 2,235 shares changing hands.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.