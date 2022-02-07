Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.58. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 2,173 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

