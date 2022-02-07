Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,086 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $259,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $143.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.