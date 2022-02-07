Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

SHOP opened at $876.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,400.63. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

