Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

