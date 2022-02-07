SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,043 shares during the period. SAP comprises 1.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $127.73. 4,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

