Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $107.50 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $107,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 184.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,490.03. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,363. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,517.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.