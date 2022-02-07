Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

AXTA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

