SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 102,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,363,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 453,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 18,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

