Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
NYSE SRI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,496. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.23.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
