Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,496. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $447.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

