Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.72.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,592. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

