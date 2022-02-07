Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.72.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,592. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.