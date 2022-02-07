Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $83.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.23 million and the highest is $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,917. The company has a market cap of $898.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

